A Forsyth County man was sentenced to prison last week after he pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a child and other sex offenses, authorities said Tuesday.

Jose Angel Rios Hernandez, 59, also pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree forcible rape and four counts of indecent liberties with a child, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

Judge Richard S. Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Hernandez to serve 12 years to 19 years and five months in prison and ordered Hernandez to register as a sex offender, the district attorney’s office said.

On July 20, 2021, Winston-Salem police responded to a call regarding a sexual assault that occurred at the Falcon Pointe Apartment complex in the city’s southwestern section.

Investigators learned that a 15-year-old girl, who lived in the apartment complex, had been sexually assaulted, the district attorney’s office said.

Hernandez, then a 57-year-old maintenance employee at the apartment complex, was identified as the suspect, district attorney’s office said.

Hernandez was accused of entering the victim’s home while she was alone. Hernandez identified himself as a maintenance worker and said that he was there to replace the kitchen counter tops.

Hernandez then asked to use a computer and showed the victim pornography before touching and sexually assaulting her, the district attorney’s office said. The victim, who was treated at Brenner’s Children Hospital, suffered injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Hernandez admitted to an investigator that he engaged in sexual acts with the victim, the district attorney’s office said. DNA collected from the victim’s rape kit also identified Hernandez as the assailant.

Kia Chavious, an assistant district attorney, said in court that the victim and her family have been traumatized by Hernandez’ assault on the victim, the district attorney’s office said.