A Greensboro man received a jail term after he pleaded guilty to a sex offense last week in Forsyth Superior Court, court records show.

Marcos Rivera, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday to sexual battery, according to a court record.

Judge William Long Jr. gave Rivera a suspended sentence of six months to 17 months in prison and placed Rivera on probation for two years, the record said.

Long also ordered Rivera to serve 60 days in the Forsyth County Jail and register as a sex offender, according to another court record.

Rivera was initially charged in June 2022 with second-degree forcible rape, sexual battery and a crime against nature, according to an arrest warrant.

Rivera was accused of sexually assaulting and abusing a woman on Oct. 7, 2021, in Winston-Salem, the warrant said.

After he was arrested, Rivera was legally required to provide his fingerprints and a DNA sample to court officials, according to a court document.