A High Point man is facing a murder charge and another offenses in connection with another man’s overdose death in Davidson County in October 2022, authorities said Friday.

Ian Eugene Butler, 30, of North Centennial Street is charged with second-degree murder and death by distribution, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Butler is accused of killing Daniel Leonard by providing the fentanyl that caused Leonard’s death, according to an arrest warrant.

Butler is being held in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff’s office said. He is scheduled to appear Sept. 19 in Davidson District Court.

On Oct. 6, 2022, Davidson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the Fair Grove community on a death investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies then found Leonard inside the home dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the Leonard died from fentanyl toxicity, the sheriff’s office said.

Butler was served with the arrest warrant Sunday in connection with Leonard’s death while Butler was in the jail on other charges, the sheriff’s office said.