A fire set by a juvenile on July 22 caused damage at the Sarah Y. Austin Head Start Center at 2050 Big House Gaines Blvd. in eastern Winston-Salem, authorities said Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

Winston-Salem police responded to the center at 5:08 p.m. for a reported fire, police said. After city firefighters put out the fire, investigators determined that a juvenile had broken into the building and set fire to several items.

The fire caused damage to the building, which is valued at $1.62 million, according to Forsyth County tax records.

Police investigators identified the juvenile suspect, police said. Juvenile petitions are being sought, charging the juvenile with felony breaking and entering and felony burning of a school house.

Police didn’t indicate how much damage that the fire caused.

Anyone with any information about this case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.