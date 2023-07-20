A Lewisville man is facing a murder charge in connection with Monday’s shooting death of a Winston-Salem man, authorities said Thursday.

Davon Maurice Moore, 30, of Kelwyn Lane is charged with murder in the death of Aljerone Miquel Sims, 37, of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem police said.

Greensboro police arrested Moore early Thursday, police said. Officers seized a handgun and a cell phone when they arrested Moore.

Moore was taken to the Forsyth County Jail, where he is being held with no bond allowed, police said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 6:59 p.m. to the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on a reported shooting, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Sims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Sims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Sims was sitting in a chair in the 100 block of King Drive when a silver colored vehicle drove by and someone fired a gun at Sims, police said.

The vehicle then left the scene on C.E. Gray Drive, police said. The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

Moore will receive a court-appointed capital defender and his next court appearance will be Aug. 3.

Anyone with information about this case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.