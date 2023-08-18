A Lexington man who admitted to taking pictures of minors during a jailhouse phone call was sentenced this week to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing and producing child pornography, authorities said.

Zachery Gray Gunter, 43, pleaded guilty April 5 to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of production of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greensboro said.

Judge Thomas D. Schroeder of U.S. District Court sentenced Gunter on Monday to serve 30 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Schroeder also ordered Gunter to pay $2,200 in special assessments.

A federal grand jury indicted Gunter on Aug. 29, 2022, of possessing child pornography in violation of federal law on May 28, 2020 and on Jan. 7, 2020, according to a federal court document.

Gunter also is accused of producing child pornography on Jan. 7, 2020, in violation of federal law, the court document says.

On May 28, 2020, Davidson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired into occupied home in Lexington, according to a court document. Investigators determined that Gunter might have been involved in that incident.

Deputies arrested Gunter for outstanding warrants. Gunter allowed investigators to search his phone to see if it contained evidence related to the shooting, the court document says.

No evidence of the shooting was discovered, but a detective found an image of child pornography and evidence of forcible rape, the court document says.

Gunter was accused of sharing an image of child pornography with another person with a social media account, the court document says. Investigators also linked images of child pornography to Gunter’s Google account.

Gunter was accused of producing those images, the court document says.

On Sept. 11, 2020, Gunter told someone who called him at the Davidson County Jail that he took pictures of minors for a person on the “Dark Web” for $2,000, the court document says.

Gunter told the caller that he felt horrible and erased the images, but investigators must have found them in his deleted files.

“I did it, so I’m not going to lie to you,” Gunter told the caller. “I figured no one would ever see it.”

An investigator later found seven images and nine videos of child pornography in Gunter’s Google account, the court document says.