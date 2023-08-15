A male juvenile was shot and killed Saturday in an area near southeastern Lexington, authorities said Tuesday.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies responded at 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the area of East Center Street and Random Drive, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies found a male juvenile victim who was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office didn't identify the victim.

The sheriff's office also received a report of another person involved in that incident being treated at a local hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2105.