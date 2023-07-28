A man was stabbed and injured Thursday night in the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road, authorities said Friday.

Winston-Salem police responded at midnight to the BP gas station at 2602 New Walkertown Road on a reported stabbing, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Oscar Noyola-Lopez, who has no permanent address, suffering from multiple stab wounds on his body and head, police said.

Noyola-Lopez was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are considered to be non-life threatening, police said. Noyola-Lopez is in stable condition at the hospital.

Investigators determined that Noyola-Lopez was at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road with an acquaintance, police said.

The acquaintance known to Noyola-Lopez as "Will" then assaulted him with a knife for unknown reasons, police said. Noyola-Lopez ran from the area, and a resident at the gas station assisted him.

Officers couldn't find the suspect or a crime scene at the apartment complex, police said. The incident appeared to be an isolated and intentional act.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in the case.

Anyone with any information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.