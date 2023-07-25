A man who was wanted for a shooting death in Winston-Salem was returned Tuesday to the city after being arrested in the Detroit area, authorities said.

Daschade David Bishop, 28, of Freddy Street in Winston-Salem is charged with murder in the death of Ethan Alexander Bain, 30, of Bitting Hall Court, Winston-Salem police said.

U.S. Marshals arrested Bishop in the Detroit area July 5, police said. Bishop was extradited back to North Carolina and is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

Bishop is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Forsyth District Court.

Officers went to the 2700 block of Reynolds Park Road at 10:08 p.m. June 10 on a reported shooting, police said. Officers then found Bain with a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

Bain was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

Investigators determined that Bain was at a party in the area when he became involved in an argument involving several people, police said. Bain was shot while trying to leave.