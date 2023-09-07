A registered sex offender in Davie County is facing a criminal charge after he took his daughter Thursday to a Mocksville school, authorities said.
Robert David Gibson, 45, of Stepping Stones Lane in Mocksville is charged with being a sex offender on the premises of a child, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office said.
Gibson was taken to the Davie County Jail with his bond set at $12,500, the sheriff’s office said. Gibson is scheduled to appear Sept. 28 in Davie District Court.
The sheriff’s office received information Thursday that a registered sex offender was driving a vehicle that took his daughter to Cornatzer Elementary School in Mocksville.
A deputy, a school resource officer, was at Cornatzer Elementary and identified the driver inside the vehicle near the end of a traffic line at the school, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy then arrested Gibson, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the N.C. Sex Offender Registry, Gibson was convicted in March 2001 of 15 counts of taking incident liberties with a minor in Iredell County.
