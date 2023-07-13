A Stokes County man was found dead in his home Wednesday, and authorities believe that he was killed.

Stoke County Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 9:15 a.m., reporting a possible dead person at 1065 Country Lane in northeastern Stokes County, the Stokes County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency medical technicians arrived at the scene and found a man dead there, the sheriff's office said. The victim was later identified as Thomas Brindle, 79, who lived at the home.

Investigators determined that a struggle had occurred involving Brindle, the sheriff's office said.

Brindle's death is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff's office said. The State Bureau of Investigation is working with the sheriff's office on the case.

Anyone with information about this case call the Stokes County Sheriff's Office at 336-593-8787 or Stokes County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8506.