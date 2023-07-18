The MLK Tobacco & Vape store was robbed Monday after a suspect pepper sprayed a clerk, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 7:48 p.m. to the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on a reported armed robbery, police said.

When officers arrived, a clerk told them that two suspects entered the store and one of them pointed a gun at him, police said.

A woman then pepper sprayed the clerk, and the two other suspects stole an undisclosed amount of tobacco products from behind the counter, police said.

All three suspects then left the store in an unknown direction. The clerk declined medical attention, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in the case.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.