A Thomasville man was shot and wounded Monday in the city's western section, authorities said Tuesday.

Anton Covington, 28, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he is critical but stable condition, Thomasville police said.

Officers were dispatched at 3:50 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on a reported shooting, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Covington with gunshot wounds as he laid in the grass near an apartment complex, police said.

Two officers provided life-saving aid to Covington until Davidson County emergency medical technicians arrived on the scene, police said.

Witnesses told police that a white Mercedes SUV pulled into the parking lot in the 800 block of King Drive, police said.

Two men then got out of the vehicle and fired shots at Covington who was near the sidewalk of the apartments, police said.

After the gunfire, the two suspects got back into the vehicle, which traveled toward U.S. 29-70/Interstate 85 Business, police said.

Detectives found video surveillance that showed the suspects' vehicle leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477 or Thomasville police at 336-475-4260.