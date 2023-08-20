A Winston-Salem man received a suspended prison term last week after he pleaded guilty to an assault charge involving a woman being cut with a knife, court records show.

William Calvin Nunnery Jr., 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury in Forsyth Superior Court. Judge Aaron Berlin gave Nunnery a suspended sentence of 20 months to three years in prison and put Nunnery on probation for three years, according to a court record.

Berlin also ordered Nunnery to serve 120 days in jail and perform 24 hours of community service, the record said. Berlin gave Nunnery credit for the 345 days Nunnery spent in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting his court hearing.

Winston-Salem police responded at 6:41 p.m. Aug. 30, 2022 to the 1900 block of Franciscan Drive on a report of a stabbing, police said at that time.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a cut on her bicep, police said. The woman was taken to a local hospital, and her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Nunnery was arrested at the scene, and he was accused of assaulting the woman with a large kitchen knife, according to an arrest warrant.