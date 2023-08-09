A Winston-Salem man is facing an assault charge after he was accused of shooting a teenager Tuesday, authorities said Wednesday.

Winston-Salem police responded at 11:36 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 4100 block of Villa Club Drive in the city's northwestern section, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male teenager suffering from a gunshot wound in the common area of the complex, police said.

The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his serious, but non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The teen was shot following an argument with a man, police said.

James B. Miller, 58, of Turnberry Park Drive was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, police said.

Miller was released from custody on his written promise to appear for his appearance in Forsyth District Court. Police didn't provide Miller's court date.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and video to the police.