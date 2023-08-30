A Winston-Salem man is facing a criminal charge after he was accused Tuesday of exposing himself at Parkland High School, authorities said.

Zain Rosnedo Dominquez, 41, was arrested Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Forsyth County magistrate set Dominquez’s bond at $1,000, and he met the conditions for his release from custody, the sheriff’s office said. He is scheduled to appear Nov. 3 in Forsyth District Court.

The deputy assigned as a school resource officer was notified at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday that a school employee was suspicious of a vehicle on the Parkland High’s campus, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy then went to a gray F-150 pickup and spoke to its occupant, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy determined that person had no official business on campus and asked him to leave the school and not return.

Investigators learned that the school employee saw the man exposing his genitalia while he was in the pickup, the sheriff’s office said.

“We remain committed to the safety of every person on our school campuses,” Col. Henry Gray of the sheriff’s office said. “The vigilance of the staff member ensured that no students were subjected to the lewd act.

“It’s been said many times but it bears repeating,” Gray said, “If you see something, say something.

“We cannot investigate what we do not know about,” Gray said. “We must all work together to protect the valuable resources of our students, teachers and school employees.”

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-920-8477 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the sheriff’s office.