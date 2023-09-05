A Winston-Salem man is facing a criminal charge in connection with a knife attack on a woman last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Jemmond Tremmal Washington, 33, of East Drive is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, Winston-Salem police said.

Washington was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, police said. Washington is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Forsyth District Court.

A woman was injured Aug. 29 when she was threatened by a knife-wielding man who attempted to rob her in downtown Winston-Salem, police said.

Officers responded at 1:03 p.m. to the 500 block of Vine Street on a reported attempted armed robbery, police said.

Investigators determined that a man approached the woman in the parking lot on Vine Street, police said. The man then placed a knife to the woman's throat and demanded money.

The woman received a minor cut on her hand from the encounter with the man, police said. The man then ran from the scene.

The woman's injuries are minor, police said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Washington's home Tuesday, police said. Detectives found a knife that matches the description of the knife used in the attack.

A police SWAT team then arrested Washington, police said.

