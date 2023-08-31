A Winston-Salem man is facing charges in connection with the shooting of a male juvenile Aug. 9 in the city’s southern section, authorities said Thursday.

Kameron Laron Wray, 19, of Brownsboro Road is charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious bodily injury, two counts of attempted assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and five counts of discharging a firearm in the city limits, Winston-Salem police said.

Wray also is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation, police said.

Wray was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $260,866, police said.

Investigators executed a search warrant Aug. 11 at a home on Brownsboro Road and found a handgun, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an iPhone, police said.

The juvenile was shot three weeks ago in the 4900 block of Bridgton Place Drive, police said. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responded at 1:37 p.m. Aug. 9 to a reported shooting on Bridgton Place Drive. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from three gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Officers also found five spent 9mm shell casings on Bridgton Place Drive.

Investigators determined that the victim was shot by a man who was possibly driving a mall red passenger vehicle with trunk damage, police said.

The suspect left the area before the police arrived.