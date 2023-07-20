A Winston-Salem man was fatally shot Wednesday night at a vigil, authorities said Thursday.

Winston-Salem police responded at 8:36 p.m. to the 100 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on a report of gunfire, police said.

Officers learned that Ricky Renea Davis, 29, of East First Street was taken to a local hospital in a vehicle as he was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Davis was pronounced dead while he was being treated at the hospital, police said.

Investigators determined Davis was at a vigil at 100 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when unknown suspects walked up and shot him, police said.

People attending the vigil then took Davis to the hospital, police said.

The suspects left the scene on C.E. Gray Drive in an unknown direction, police said. Davis' next of kin has been notified of his death.

Davis' death is the city's 32nd homicide so far this year, as compared to 21 homicides during the same period in 2022, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.