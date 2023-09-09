A Winston-Salem man was killed and two other people were injured Friday night during a fight in the city’s northeastern section, authorities said Saturday.

Winston-Salem police responded at 10:33 p.m. to the 200 block of Moses Lucas Court on a reported vehicle crash, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Dymar Tavion Singletary, 24, of Harrison Avenue and Dasean Latrell Thomas, 25, of White Rock Road suffering from stab wounds to their upper torsos, police said.

Singletary and Thomas were inside a vehicle that was involved in a crash in the parking lot, police said.

The two men were taken to a local hospital, where Singletary died from his injuries, police said. Thomas is in stable condition at the hospital.

Investigators determined that a fight happened in the parking lot of Kensington Village Apartments involving Thomas and another person, police said.

During the fight, Thomas and Singletary was stabbed with a knife, police said. Thomas and Singletary then got in a vehicle in the parking lot, with Thomas in the driver's seat. The vehicle then struck a pedestrian in the parking lot, police said.

That person was trapped underneath Thomas’ vehicle until emergency responders arrived on the scene, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition. Police didn’t identify that person.

Singletary’s next of kin has been notified of his death, police said.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Singletary’s death is the city’s 35th homicide so far this year, as compared to 26 homicides during the same time period in 2022, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.