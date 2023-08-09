A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to charges related to a deadly drive-by shooting in April 2021 and another incident in July 2020.

Charli Sanchez-Lopez, 24, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of a stolen gun.

Judge William Long of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Lopez to serve 10 years and eight months to 14 years and 10 months in prison.

Long ordered that Lopez will receive credit for more than two years that he has spent in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting in his court hearing.

Lopez was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Demar Marquis Floyd, court records show. Floyd, 27, was shot shortly before 9:15 p.m. April 10 in the 2000 block of North Cherry Street, Winston-Salem police said at that time.

Gunmen traveled by Floyd’s home and opened fire, and Floyd was struck while he was on his front porch, police said. Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez was among the people in the vehicle who fired shots at Floyd’s home, said Matt Breeding, an assistant district attorney. A shootout then happened with at least one occupant in the home returning fire at the vehicle, Breeding said.

Investigators found evidence, including shell casings, that linked Lopez to the shooting, Breeding said.

At the time of the shooting, several children were inside the house, police said, but they were uninjured. Bullets also struck two other homes, but no other injuries were reported.

Investigators also found drug paraphernalia at the scene, Breeding said.

Nine people who were inside the home when the shooting happened didn’t cooperate with police investigators, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement about the case.

“There is a disturbing trend of gun violence in our city and in our communities,” Breeding said.

Video footage from the house’s doorbell camera showed one of the occupants firing a handgun during the incident, the district attorney’s office said. Investigators also heard an audio recording of another occupant yelling, “put away the drugs, put away the drugs, the police are coming.”

Officers also found drug paraphernalia at the scene, Breeding said. Police arrested the occupant who fired the shots.

Lopez also was linked to a shooting on July 20, 2020 on Shattalon Drive, Breeding said. Lopez was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of a stolen gun in that case.

James Quander of Winston-Salem, one of Sanchez-Lopez’s attorneys, told Long that his client has accepted responsibility for his actions.

By accepting a plea agreement, Lopez “isn’t putting (Floyd’s) family through a trial,” Quander said.

Quander said he was sad that Floyd’s family lost a loved one.

Cindy Ellis of Mocksville, Lopez's other attorney, said her client was a young man who had associated with people who were a bad influence on him as a teenager.

Despite that, Lopez graduated from Mount Tabor High School, Ellis said.

Breeding read a statement to Long from Floyd’s family, who said that they wanted justice for Demar Floyd.

“He was ripped from our hearts,” the family wrote in the letter.

Lopez’s actions damaged his life and took the life of Demar Floyd, Breeding said.

Lopez’s accepting responsibility for his actions doesn’t negate the seriousness of the crimes he committed, Breeding said.