A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to sex offenses involving an 11-year-old girl, authorities said Tuesday.

Joshua Hernandez-Figueroa, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree statutory rape and taking indecent liberties with a child, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Judge William Long of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Figueroa to serve 16 years to 24 years and three months in prison, the district attorney’s office said. Long also ordered Figueroa to register as a sex offender.

“Our children are the most vulnerable and precious members of our community,” District Attorney Jim O’Neill said. “They must be protected, and their abusers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Winston-Salem police responded Sept. 19, 2019 to a reported sexual assault against a girl, the district attorney’s office said. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim’s parents who told them that their 12-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by a family friend.

Investigators determined that Figueroa had been communicating with the victim via a phone app called Snapchat, district attorney’s office said. After communicating with the victim and convincing the girl to have in person contact, Figueroa sexually assaulted the child at her home in March or April of 2019, district attorney’s office said.

The assault occurred after school when the victim was home alone. The victim was 11 the time of the assault and Figueroa was 20, the district attorney’s office said.

The victim was treated at Brenner Children’s Hospital. Medical evidence showed the victim had injuries consistent with being sexually assaulted.

Figueroa admitted that he had sex with victim, and knew the girl was a minor at the time, the district attorney’s office said.

Assistant District Attorney Kia L. Chavious, spoke on behalf of the victim and her family in the courtroom.

Chavious indicated that Figueroa was a trusted family friend, and his actions betrayed the girl’s parents’ trust, causing emotional trauma to the entire family, and irreparable harm to their daughter, the district attorney’s office said.