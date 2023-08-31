A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded early Thursday in the city's southeastern section, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 1:42 a.m. to a reported shooting at Salem Gardens Apartments, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Braxton Tremond Rorie, 24, of Whitford Place Court with several gunshot wounds, police said.

Rorie was taken to the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Rorie was uncooperative with investigators and refused to provide any details about the incident, police said.

Officers are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.