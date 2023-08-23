A Winston-Salem man was spared further imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a charge related to him firing a gun into a Little Caesar’s Pizza restaurant in March, authorities said.

Christopher Paz, 29, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into occupied property, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

Paz was initially also charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, discharging a gun within city limits and injury to personal property, Winston-Salem police said.

Under a plea agreement, Judge Michael Duncan of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Paz to serve 3½ months in the Forsyth County Jail, according to a court record. However, Duncan also gave Paz credit for 106 days that he spent in the jail awaiting his court hearing.

In addition, Duncan gave Paz a suspended sentence of 18 months to 34 months in prison, the district attorney’s office said. Duncan also ordered Paz to undergo a mental health and anger management evaluation.

Duncan’s ruling means that Paz will not serve any further confinement.

Benjamin Porter of Winston-Salem, Paz’s attorney, declined to comment on the case.

Paz was driving a pickup on March 2 when he stopped and ordered a pizza through the drive-thru window at Little Caesar’s at 1401 Silas Creek Parkway, the district attorney’s office said.

After Paz was handed his pizza at the pick-up window, Paz was not satisfied that his pizza was cooked properly and ordered a new one, the district attorney’s office said.

Paz became upset with the staff’s response and demanded a full refund, the district attorney’s office said. Before the cashier could process his refund, Paz revealed a handgun.

The cashier then moved away from the window, and Paz fired a bullet into the business, the district attorney’s office said. No injuries were reported.

Paz also was accused of pointing a gun toward an employee and firing a bullet at the employee, according to an arrest warrant.

The bullet went through the window and struck an adjacent, interior wall of the business, the district attorney’s office said. The gunshot caused about $200 in damage to the building.

Video surveillance captured the incident, and the footage showed Paz’s pickup at the business on March 2.

Paz, who was driving the pickup during the shooting, turned himself in to authorities on March 6, police said.