A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison this past week after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses, authorities said. These offenses are related to an accusation that he stored fentanyl in his buttocks.

Kristan Jevon Allen, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

A judge in Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Allen to serve 15 years to 20 years in prison, the district attorney’s office said. The judge ordered Allen to pay a $100,000 fine.

On March 25, 2022, Allen was seen driving in Forsyth County, the district attorney’s office said. Winston-Salem police conducted a traffic stop on Allen’s vehicle, which matched the description of a similar vehicle being involved in an shooting.

Officers discovered that Allen possessed fentanyl and a concealed handgun, the district attorney’s office said.

Allen was accused of storing less than 1 ounce of fentanyl in his buttocks, the district attorney's office said.

Investigators saw Allen remove the fentanyl from his body, and Allen attempted to conceal it in a tissue box, the district attorney’s office said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug for pain relief and in medical settings as an anesthetic. It is about 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin, the district attorney’s office said.