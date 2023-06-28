A Winston-Salem woman was given a suspended prison sentence Monday after she pleaded guilty to a charge of making a false threat to shoot up a school bus last May, authorities said Wednesday.

Lasheika Marie Ziglar, 30, pleaded guilty to communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

Judge L. Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court gave Ziglar a suspended prison term of six months to one year and five months in prison and placed her on probation for two years, the district attorney’s office said.

Burke ordered Ziglar to undergo a mental health and substance abuse evaluation while she is on supervised probation, the district attorney’s office said.

Ziglar is banned from being on the property belonging to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools while she is on probation.

On May 26, 2022, Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Clemmons Middle School after they received multiple reports from parents that there was a threat to shoot a school bus, the district attorney’s office said.

When they arrived, deputies safely unloaded the bus under the threat when it arrived at the school. Investigators determined that Ziglar had been speaking to her daughter, who was a student at Clemmons Middle School at the time of the incident.

During the bus ride to school, Ziglar made multiple comments that were overheard by other students on the bus and the bus driver. Ziglar threatened to “shoot up the bus,” the district attorney’s office said.

The other students riding the bus called their own parents who reported the threat to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Several witnesses and students confirmed they had heard Ziglar’s threat, the district attorney's office said. Ziglar never showed up at Clemmons Middle School, and there were no weapons found on school property.

Ziglar was later arrested on May 26, 2022, and charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

Ziglar admitted she had spoken to her daughter on the phone, the district attorney’s office said. Ziglar also admitted to being under the influence of alcohol when she talked to her daughter on the phone.