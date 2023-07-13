A Winston-Salem woman is facing a child-abuse charge after she was accused of injuring her infant son last year, court record shows.

Olivia Ariel Vance, 27, of Pleasant Street was arrested Wednesday in Guilford County and charged with felony child abuse, causing serious bodily injury, according to an arrest warrant and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Vance is accused of causing rib fractures to her then 4-month-old son on Aug. 1, 2022, the warrant said.

Vance was being held Thursday in the Guilford County Jail with her bond set at $100,000, the sheriff's office said.

Vance is scheduled to appear Aug. 3 in Forsyth District Court.