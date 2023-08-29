A woman was injured Tuesday when she was threatened by a knife-wielding man who attempted to rob her in downtown Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 1:03 p.m. to the 500 block of Vine Street on a reported attempted armed robbery, police said.

Investigators determined that a man approached the woman in the parking lot on Vine Street, police said. The man then placed a knife to the woman’s throat and demanded money.

The woman received a minor cut on her hand from the encounter with the man, police said. The man then ran from the scene.

The woman’s injuries are minor, police said.

Wake Forest University issued an emergency alert at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday because of the heavy police presence near the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, the university said.

WFU declared an all clear in its Innovation Quarter at 3 p.m. Winston-Salem police responded to the attempted robbery in a parking lot near the Innovation Quarter.

Officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.