A Yadkinville man is facing a robbery charge after he was accused of stealing money in January 2022 from a Winston-Salem bank, authorities said Wednesday.

Manuel Massas, 34, of West Lee Avenue is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, Winston-Salem police said.

Massas was arrested Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail where he is being held on unrelated charges, police said.

Massas is being held in the jail with no bond allowed, police said. Massas is scheduled to appear Thursday in Forsyth District Court.

An armed man robbed the First Horizon Bank at 3153 Peters Creek Parkway on Jan. 7, 2022, police said at that time.

Officers were dispatched to the bank shortly before 11 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a suspect had earlier entered the bank, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the bank, police said.

