Winston-Salem police have arrested a suspect in the Monday armed robbery at a Dollar General in which a man was described as pointing a gun at a woman holding her baby.

Police said Kenneth Lavon Elder, 20, of Gholson Avenue, was charged on Tuesday with robbery with a dangerous weapon and placed in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

Authorities said Elder may face additional charges.

The robbery occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the Dollar General at 1190 Waughtown Street. Police said in their initial account that a man came into the store and immediately started pointing a handgun at people inside the store and demanding money.

One of those people was a woman who was holding her baby at the time.

Police said the suspect stole items from the store and ran away, heading south behind the store.

Police said Elder was arrested in the 2600 block of Peachtree Street about 2 a.m. by officers who were on patrol. Police said they seized a cellphone and clothing from the suspect, but that he offered no resistance to the arrest.

Elder has a court date on Aug. 3.