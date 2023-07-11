A Boone man, who was arrested and charged on June 29 for the production, duplication and possession of child sexual abuse material, was charged Tuesday with additional sex crimes involving minors, Boone police said.

James Matthew Johnson, 35, was charged with two counts of statutory sex offense with a person who is 15 years old or younger and one count of indecent liberties with a child. He is being held in the Watauga County Jail on a $1.5 million bond and will appear in court on Aug. 18.

After an investigation conducted by the Boone Police Department into the sexual exploitation of minors on the internet, police initially charged Johnson with five counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Watauga Democrat, court documents say that the first offense allegedly occurred in October 2018, and the most recent one happened on June 12.

The first-degree charges came from multiple alleged incidents in 2019 in which Johnson engaged in sexual activity with a now 15-year-old, the Democrat reported.

The second-degree charges came from two videos that Johnson allegedly “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did duplicate,” the Democrat reported. According to court documents, one video included a minor between 8 and 10 years old, and another video included a minor between 6 and 7 years old.

Both minors were allegedly engaged in sexual activity, court documents said.

The Democrat also reported that the third-degree charges were related to three videos that Johnson allegedly “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did possess.” The videos involved minors younger than 10 years old.