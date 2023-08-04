Thomasville police are looking for two men who stole an ATM from the N.C. License Plate Agency on Wednesday, authorities said Friday.

An officer discovered the shattered front glass at the office at 6:32 a.m., Thomasville police said. The building is at 1650 Liberty Drive, with the agency in Suite 300.

Video surveillance showed a suspect using a rock to shatter the glass at 6:28 a.m. and then placing a towing strap around the ATM, police said.

Another suspect loaded the ATM onto the bed of a pickup and the two men left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The U-Haul pickup has damage to its front passenger side, police said. Three wheels on the pickup appear to be stock, silver wheels.

The truck's front right wheel is black, police said.

The theft caused about $6,000 in damage to the building, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.