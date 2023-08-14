The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and two other law enforcement agencies are apparently unopposed to allowing a Charlotte woman to see their police body-camera footage of an officer involving shooting that killed her husband last year.

Malika Weah filed her petitions on June 13 and July 18 to have the police body-camera footage disclosed by the Winston-Salem Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Greensboro Police Department, court records show.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County, and attorneys for the Greensboro and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police departments indicated that they are unopposed to the disclosure of its officers’ body-camera recordings to allow Malika Weah to see their depictions of the shooting that led to her husband’s death.

However, because neither Malika Weah nor her attorney attended a recent court hearing on the matter, her petitions were dismissed. She can refile.

Alexander Weah, who was originally from Liberia, was shot to death Aug. 5, 2022, when five law enforcement officers fired their guns as part of an attempt to serve an arrest warrant for murder on Weah.

Weah was wanted on charges that he fatally shot a man, James Michael Hinson, on Aug. 3 in Charlotte. In November 2022, District Attorney Jim O’Neill of Forsyth County cleared all five officers of any criminal liability in the shooting.

At that time, O’Neill said that after law enforcement officers approached, Weah ran and then pulled out a gun from his waistband and fired at officers, striking one of them twice — Greensboro police officer Michael J. Ambrosio.

The officers returned fire and killed Weah, O’Neill said.

Weah died from gunshot wounds to this head, torso and extremities, according to a death certificate that Malika Weah provided to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Talaya Hinson, whose estranged husband Alexander Weah was accused of killing and who was dating Alexander Weah, told the Journal that officers fired first, hitting Weah twice in the back before Weah fired one shot.

The officers then fired multiple shots at Weah, killing him, Talaya Hinson told the Journal. She later told the Journal that Weah was going to turn himself in to authorities the day he was shot.

O’Neill has said that Hinson’s account was inaccurate and contradicted the body-camera footage, physical evidence and witness statements.

Judge Aaron Berlin of Forsyth Superior Court dismissed with prejudice the Winston-Salem Police Department from the case on July 31, court records show.

Berlin also dismissed without prejudice Malika Weah’s petitions to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Greensboro Police Department and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to see their body camera footage of last year’s incident that resulted in the death of Alexander Dekontee Weah, 23, of Charlotte.

Berlin’s order isn’t a final decision, and Weah could refile her petitions to those agencies to see their video recordings of the incident.

Berlin’s order dismissing the Winston-Salem Police Department from the case is a permanent decision.

Lori Sykes, an assistant city attorney for the WSPD, said that Berlin dismissed the agency from the case because no police officers responded to the incident. Sykes declined to comment further.

Malika Weah, Alexander Weah’s widow, said she is displeased with Berlin’s orders.

“These past two weeks have been emotional for me and our daughter,” Weah said. “(Aug. 5) made a year that he (Alexander Weah) had been gone, and I’m still nowhere close to knowing exactly what happened. I am still getting the runaround.”

In his orders, Berlin said he reviewed the videos regarding the incident from the sheriff’s office and the Greensboro and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police departments. Berlin also ordered that the video footage be returned to those agencies.

Winston-Salem police didn’t respond to the incident on Aug. 5, 2022, and the agency doesn’t have any video footage about it, Berlin wrote in his orders.

Judge Robert Broadie of Forsyth Superior Court held an initial hearing on June 26 regarding Malika Weah’s petitions. Broadie continued the hearing to July 31.

However, Malika Weah and her attorney, Cedric Perry of Rocky Mount didn’t attend that session. Berlin was unable to conduct a hearing because Weah and Perry weren’t present, Berlin said in the court order.

Weah said she got to the courtroom at 12:15 p.m. on July 31, and that she was mixed up about the July 31 court date. Perry also wasn’t available to appear on that day in Forsyth Superior Court, Weah said.

Weah said she will speak to Perry about what her next step will be, but she is considering refiling her petitions to see the video footage from the sheriff’s office as well as the Greensboro and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police departments.

“I want to know exactly what took place,” Weah said. “I want to pursue that to have some type of closure.”

Perry couldn’t reached for comment.

Kimbrough said he will support a judge’s ruling that allows Malika Weah to see its video footage of the deadly shooting.

“I’m for transparency,” Kimbrough said.

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies assisted Greensboro and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers at the scene last year.

Andrea Harrell, a senior assistant attorney for the city of Greensboro, said that if Malika Weah had appeared at the July 31 court session, Harrell wouldn’t have objected to allowing Weah to see the Greensboro officers’ body-camera footage.

Harrell said she has seen that footage, but she declined to describe it to a Journal reporter.

Brittany Howze, the senior attorney city attorney in Charlotte who handles police matters, filed a notice to Berlin that the CMPD wouldn’t have objected in the disclosure of its video recording of the incident to Weah.

Howze also couldn’t be reached for comment.

The CMPD declined to comment on Weah’s petitions, said Michael Allinger, a CMPD spokesman.

The Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro previously filed a petition to have the body-camera footage and any other recordings released publicly. A Forsyth County judge denied that request.