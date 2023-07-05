The civil claims against the nurse and a health-care provider in the death of John Neville have been dismissed, court records show.

The claims against Michelle L. Heughins and Wellpath LLC, the former health-care provider at the Forsyth County jail, were dismissed with prejudice, according to documents filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Jennifer Milak of Raleigh, an attorney for Heughins and Wellpath LLC, said that parties in the case reached an agreement.

“The plaintiff (Sean Neville) agreed that the dismissal was appropriate with prejudice,” Milak said.

Dismissal with prejudice means that the claims are permanently dismissed and can’t be retried.

Neville, 56, of Greensboro died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Dec. 4, 2019, a few days after he was taken into custody and brought to the Forsyth County Jail on a misdemeanor assault charge out of Guilford County.

Neville’s death prompted local protests and a 49-day occupation of Bailey Park led by Triad Abolition Project.

Heughins, a nurse who worked at the Forsyth County Jail, has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter. Her case is pending in Forsyth Superior Court.

Heughins was also the only remaining individual defendant in a federal lawsuit filed by Sean Neville, son of John Neville and the executor of John Neville's estate.

A $3 million settlement was reached with the detention officers, Forsyth Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and Forsyth County.

“My comment is that my prayers and thoughts are still with the family and those that were and still are affected by this incident.” Kimbrough said in a statement.

A federal lawsuit filed in September 2021 alleges that Neville’s civil rights were violated when detention officers and Heughins ignored his medical distress as he was pinned down in a prone position on a mattress in a cell while he yelled out 30 times that he could not breathe.

Whitney Pakalka of Winston-Salem, the attorney for Sean Neville, declined to comment Wednesday on the case.

The 74-page lawsuit lays out an account of what happened to Neville starting on Dec. 1, 2019, when he was arrested and brought to Forsyth County Jail, until he died.

According to the lawsuit, everyone entrusted to care for Neville failed to do so.

At 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2019, Neville, a father of five children who worked in construction, was booked into the Forsyth County Jail. Kernersville police had arrested Neville on an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor assault on a female.

The lawsuit said that while he was being booked, Neville told an intake jail official that he had asthma. A form from Wellpath showed that the jail medical provider ordered that Neville be given his inhaler four times a day — at 5 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

That didn't happen, and the last time Neville was able to use the inhaler was at 10:43 a.m. Dec. 1, 2019, the lawsuit said.

Almost exactly 24 hours after Neville was first booked into the jail, detention officers and Heughins went to his cell after his cellmate pushed a button. Neville had fallen from his top bunk — 4 feet from the floor — after having seizure-like symptoms. Neville was found sweating with vomit on his clothes and blood around his mouth.

The lawsuit said that although Neville was considered a special needs inmate, he was not immediately sent to the hospital. He was pinned to the floor while Heughins tried to get a pulse, and then he was handcuffed, placed in a restraint chair and taken to a multipurpose room on another floor of the jail.

Neville asked to be turned over so he could breathe. A detention officer told Neville that he was breathing because he was talking and yelling, the lawsuit said.

After three and a half minutes, Neville "uttered the last intelligible phrase he ever made," the lawsuit said.

Another detention officer came into the room at one point and told the officers to straighten Neville's legs. She was in charge of jail operations that night, according to the lawsuit. She made no other suggestions, the lawsuit said.

After five minutes in the prone position, Neville had stopped moving.

A detention officer asked Neville if he was OK and Neville groaned a reply. The officer took that as Neville saying he was fine, the lawsuit said.

By the time the bolt cutters removed the handcuffs, Neville had been in a prone position for 12 minutes. Detention officers removed Neville's blue jumpsuit and left Neville alone in the prone position in the jail cell. They went back in and started life-saving measures when Heughins noticed Neville wasn't breathing.

Nearly 20 minutes after Neville was first placed in the prone position, Heughins started CPR. Neville had to be revived several times both at the jail and at the hospital before he went into a coma. He was declared dead on Dec. 4, 2019.

An autopsy report said Neville died from a brain injury caused when his heart stopped and his brain was deprived of oxygen. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up, often referred to informally as "hog-tied."

The lawsuit outlines 12 different claims, including negligence, wrongful death and violations of federal civil rights laws.

