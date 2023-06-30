A man suspected of killing three people, including his father, and shooting and wounding two others appeared Friday in Forsyth District Court.

Thomas Jackson Gillie, 22, of Bayberry Lane wore an orange jumpsuit as he was escorted into the courtroom by two bailiffs.

Gillie is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in Forsyth County, court records show.

Greensboro police say Gillie also is the suspect in the fatal shooting of his father, Douglas Lane Gillie Jr., 62, early Thursday at 5100 Bayberry Lane.

In Kernersville, Gillie is charged with murder in the deaths of Kevin Dale Smith and Nathaniel Tyshawn Burt on Thursday, according to an arrest warrant.

Gillie is also charged with attempting to kill Lori Ann Darby and Thomas Allen Doub on Thursday as well, the warrant said.

During his brief court hearing, Gillie told Judge Kristin Kelly Broyles that he wanted a lawyer. Broyles said she would appoint a public defender to assist him in his case.

Gillie didn’t enter a plea to the charges that he is facing.

If Gillie is convicted on the two murder charges, he would face a maximum punishment of the death penalty, Assistant District Attorney Mark Parent told Broyles. If Gillie is convicted on the two attempted murder charges, he would face the possibility two terms of 40¼ years in prison, Parent said.

“The state requests because of the seriousness of the charges that no bond be allowed,” Parent said.

Broyles didn’t set a bond for Gillie, who is being held in the Forsyth County Jail.

Kernersville police say they responded at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday to 9102 Stafford Country Lane on a reported shooting. After officers, they briefly exchanged gunfire with Gillie, who then surrendered to them.

Officers then found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, who both died from their injuries. A female victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Kernersville police alerted the Greensboro police at 1:20 a.m. Thursday to a potential victim at 5100 Bayberry Lane, which is where officers found Douglas Lane Gillie Jr., 62, dead with a gunshot wound.

Police believe the shooting on Bayberry preceded the shootings in Kernersville, a Greensboro police spokeswoman said.

It's unclear when Gillie may potentially face charges in the fatal shooting of his father, Douglas Lane Gillie Jr., in Greensboro.

The Greensboro Police Department has been working with the Kernersville Police Department, which is the lead agency on the case. Greensboro detectives have been unable to interview Gillie, and it's not immediately known if they'll have an opportunity to do so.

When contacted Friday, Guilford County's Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish said he could not comment because Gillie has not been charged with a crime in Guilford County.