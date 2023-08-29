Kernersville police say no one was hurt, but they're investigating a report of shots fired outside the Dairi-O on N.C. 66 on Monday.

Police said they responded to the restaurant at 1488 N.C. 66 South about 11:12 p.m. on a report of shots fire.

Investigators would not say how many shots they believe were fired, but did say that no one was hurt and that the gunfire appeared to be an isolated incident.

The restaurant closes at 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.