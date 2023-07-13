A teacher and tennis coach at Ledford High School is facing charges after he was accused of having sex with a female student, authorities said.

Andrew John Myers, 31, is charged with 18 counts of sexual activity with a student by a teacher, 18 counts of indecent liberties with a student and two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Myers has been fired by the school system.

Myers was taken to the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $300,000, the sheriff’s office said. Myers is scheduled to appear Aug. 4 in Davidson District Court.

On May 25, administrators with Davidson County Schools learned about a relationship between a teacher and student at Ledford High School near Thomasville, the sheriff’s office said.

School officials then told investigators with the sheriff’s office about the relationship, the sheriff’s office said.

A 17-year-old female student was seen at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville, where investigators learned that Myers used his authority to groom and pressure the student into a relationship that lasted about three months and happened off school property, the sheriff’s office said.

Myers was suspended from his teaching duties on May 25, said Tabitha Broadway, a spokeswoman for the Davidson County Schools. The school system fired Myers on June 13.

Myers had worked as a science teacher for the Davidson County Schools since Aug. 24, 2015, Broadway said.

“The school district has and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement for the duration of this investigation,” Broadway said. “Additionally we will provide support for students and families affected by this news.

“We are grateful to school administrators and members of law enforcement, all who acted swiftly and appropriately in response to the reported allegation,” Broadway said.