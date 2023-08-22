A Davie County man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Forsyth County woman, authorities said.

Dwayne Gregory Doby, 53, of Bailey Chapel Road in Advance is charged with murder, the Davie County Sheriff's Office said.

Doby was arrested in the 2200 block of Mizpah Church Road near Rural Hall, the sheriff's office said.

Doby was being held Tuesday in the Davie County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said. Doby was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Davie District Court.

Davie County sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 6:15 a.m. last Friday to 255 Baileys Chapel Road in Advance to conduct a welfare check on the person who lives there, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies forced entry into the home, and they found Lori Annette Kane, 60, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators then linked Doby to the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about this case call call the Davie County Sheriff's Office at 336-751-6238.