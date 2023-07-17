An attorney for two Winston-Salem men who are serving life sentences for the 2002 murder of NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather says that DNA evidence points to an unidentified perpetrator in the case.

Christine Mumma, the attorney for Rayshawn Denard Banner and Nathaniel Arnold Cauthen, has filed motions on behalf of her clients. Mumma is asking a judge in Forsyth Superior Court to order prosecutors to respond to her motions and schedule an evidentiary hearing for Banner and Cauthen. After conducting the hearing, it’s hoped that the court will vacate the convictions against Banner and Cauthen and order prosecutors to dismiss the charges against the men whom Mumma says are innocent.

“The filings speak for themselves in summarizing the compelling evidence of innocence and in extension, the unsolved murder of Nathaniel Jones,” Mumma said Friday.

Banner, 35, and Cauthen, 36, who are brothers, are serving life imprisonment in connection with Jones’ death.

Three other men — Dorrell Brayboy, Christopher Bryant and Jermal Tolliver — were convicted of second-degree murder in a separate trial and released from prison in 2017 and 2018. Brayboy was stabbed to death a year after he was released.

The motions for Banner and Cauthen come about 15 months after a three-judge panel denied the innocence claims of Banner, Cauthen, Bryant and Tolliver who were convicted as teens of killing Jones.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill criticized the motions for Banner and Cauthen. “When are investigators, prosecutors and judges supposed to focus on current crimes when we have to spend endless amounts of time re-litigating and re-litigating cases?”

Jones, 61, was attacked in November 2002 in the carport of his home at 905 Moravia St. During the incident, his hands were bound behind his back and his mouth taped over, according to court papers.

Banner, Cauthen, Bryant and Tolliver filed claims with the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission. In March 2020, the commission board members held a five-day hearing and determined that there was sufficient evidence to support that the four men could be innocent.

In a hearing held two years later at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice, the four men argued that Winston-Salem police coerced them into making false confessions in a case where no definitive physical evidence, including fingerprints and DNA, tied them to the crime scene. The men also said police threatened them with the death penalty, even though juveniles can’t get that punishment, and used other methods to persuade them to make false confessions.

O’Neill pointed to the three-judge panel’s ruling that “rejected these same claims of innocence by these same defendants.”

Still, the DNA evidence brought to light by Mumma seeks to change that. A black string entwined with the tape on Jones’ left hand contained a mixture of three or more people that included a female profile and at least one male contributor, court papers said.

The five teen defendants were excluded in the DNA, according to the court papers.

“The DNA results are compelling — exculpatory evidence showing that neither Rayshawn nor his co-defendants were involved in the attack on Jones,” Mumma argued in her motion.

In her motions, Mumma also said that Jessica Black, the prosecutor’s key witness, repeatedly recanted her testimony. Black, who was 16 when Jones died, has provided new evidence establishing an alibi for several of the teenage boys. Black, now 37, says that the boys were not all together when Jones was robbed and killed.

Black testified in two trials that some of the boys had talked about robbing Jones and that she heard the attack while sitting at a picnic table in Belview Park about 100 yards from the crime scene.

Black says that police interrogation led to her provide false testimony, according to court papers.

Furthermore, changes in footwear impressions show that the shoe print in Jones’ car “is by no means an exclusive match” to Banner’s shoes, Mumma argued in her motions.

“At trial, the jury saw and heard a footwear impression report and testimony based on the available footwear examination at the time,” according to Cauthen’s motion. “If the jury heard about results based on newly available standards, including standards that do not support the use of the ‘match,’ a different result would probably be reached.”

In the recent court papers, Mumma also argued that Banner and Cauthen received ineffective assistance from their trial attorneys, Robert Leonard and Teresa Hier, both Winston-Salem lawyers. Leonard and Hier failed to investigate their clients’ intellectual disabilities, which could explain why they gave false confessions to police.

Leonard made improper admissions of Banner’s guilt in his closing arguments, and Cauthen’s due process rights were violated because of Leonard’s closing arguments, Mumma said in her motions.

However, Leonard said he properly defended Banner nearly two decades ago.