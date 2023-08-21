Winston-Salem police say a Greensboro man will face criminal charges after he led officers on a pursuit in downtown Winston-Salem that ended in a crash early Monday morning.

Police said they were looking for Kevin Tewon Spain early Monday morning as a suspect in a domestic incident involving shooting into an occupied residence.

Officers said they spotted Spain driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed in downtown Winston-Salem. Police said they tried a traffic stop from which Spain fled in his vehicle, leading to a policce pursuit.

Police said Spain tried to run away after he crashed his vehicle at the corner of Trade and Fourth streets around 2:30 a.m. Police arrested Spain, and authorities found an assault rifle and a handgun at the scene of the crash.

Spain, who is 33, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for treatment of injuries he received in the crash. Police said criminal charges will be lodged but had no further information to release.

Police said anyone with information may call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.