The employees at a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem refused to give money to an armed man on Tuesday, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded to Lucky Click Sweepstakes in the 4000 block of North Cherry Street on a reported armed robbery of the business, police said.

Employees told the officers that two men entered the business with one of the men armed with a handgun, police said. The men then demanded money.

However, the employees refused to give them any money, and the men ran from the scene, police said.

Officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this attempted robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.