Four people were arrested last week after they allegedly tried to kidnap someone in Davidson County and shot him as he ran away, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

The four were arrested after they were found at a home in Randolph County, authorities said, but Randolph deputies used "chemical munitions" to force the occupants out of the house after three of them wouldn't come out despite warnings.

Davidson County authorities said deputies responded to a home on Whisper Drive near Denton on Thursday on a report of an attempted kidnapping and shooting. On arrival, deputies found a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim told deputies that four acquaintances had showed up at his home and tried to kidnap him by ordering him to get into the truck of a vehicle at gunpoint. Rather than comply, the victim ran away and was shot while fleeing.

Authorities said the shooting victim was taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center and released after treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was able to identify his would-be abductors to deputies, who located one of the suspects' vehicles at a home on Woods Dairy Road in Randolph County. Davidson County deputies got a warrant to search the house and got the Randolph County Sheriff's Office involved since it was in their county.

Randolph deputies brought their special response team out to the house because of the violence of the crime. When they showed up, the people in the house shut the front door to try to keep them out.

The Randolph deputies used the public address system on their armored vehicle to repeatedly order the occupants out of the house, but only one of them came out. Three other suspects stayed inside.

That's when the Randolph deputies deployed their chemical munitions, which, according to the report, "resulted in all occupants quickly exiting."

All four suspects were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and second-degree kidnapping. The four were identified as Jeremy Ray Davis, 26; Kevin Tristan Hulin, 23; Rebecca Jean Mansell, 26; and Sheena Marie Ambrose, 37. The four were placed in the Davidson County jail with bond set at $150,000 each. They also have court appearances scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 24.

Authorities said that when they searched the house on Woods Dairy Road, they found and seized multiple firearms that were believed to have been used during the shooting and failed kidnapping attempt.