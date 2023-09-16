Authorities have charged five Surry County residents with drug-trafficking and other charges after investigators searched two vehicles and two homes, authorities said Friday.

“This investigation led to the arrest of individuals trafficking controlled substances within Surry County, ranging from heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana,” Surry Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said in a statement.

Surry County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle Tuesday on McKinney Road in Mount Airy, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators found fentanyl, methamphetamines, oxycodone, Xanax, marijuana and a handgun.

Marcus Clark Lawson, 31, of Vance Street in Dobson and Lela Noelle Shipman, 40, of Tesh Street in Mount Airy were arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Lawson is charged with nine counts of trafficking opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking meth, one count of conspiring to traffic opium or heroin and other offenses, the sheriff’s office said.

Shipman is charged with two counts of conspiring to traffic opium or heroin and another offense, the sheriff’s office said.

Local, state and federal investigators searched a home on Vance Street in Dobson, the sheriff's office said. They found heroin, fentanyl, meth, cocaine, psilocybin mushroom, synthetic marijuana wax, marijuana, Xanax and drug paraphernalia.

Rebecca Marie Dryer, 40, and Jerwin Kai Dobson, 32, both of Vance Street in Dobson, were arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Dryer is charged with three counts of conspiring to traffic opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking opium or heroin and other offenses, the sheriff’s office said.

Dobson is charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, one count of conspiring to traffic opium or heroin and other offenses, the sheriff’s office said.

After investigators searched a home last Wednesday on Windover Drive in Pinnacle, they found fentanyl, meth, cocaine and more than 21 pounds of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Manuel Clark Borders Jr., 53, of Windover Drive in Pinnacle was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking meth, two counts of trafficking marijuana and other offenses, the sheriff’s office said.

Lawson, Shipman, Dryer, Dobson and Borders were taken to the Surry County Jail with Lawson’s bond set at $3.8 million, Shipman’s bond set at $120,000, Dryer’s bond set at $1.125 million, Dobson’s bond set at $100,000 and Borders’ bond set at $4 million, the sheriff’s office said.

They are scheduled to appear Sept. 27 in Surry District Court.