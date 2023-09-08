The Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office has dropped a murder charge against a Greensboro man after investigators discovered new evidence in the case.

Quay’mon Nicholas Swaringen, 20, of Borders Terrace had been charged with murder in the death of Christian Lee Arrington, 21, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

After Swaringen was arrested in July, investigators with the sheriff’s office continued their investigation.

The investigators presented the new evidence that they discovered to District Attorney Jim O’Neill, the sheriff’s office said Friday in a statement.

In turn, the district attorney’s dismissed the murder charge against Swaringen, the sheriff’s office said.

Swaringen is now charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

O’Neill couldn’t be reached Friday night for comment about the case.

Forsyth Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. issued a statement about the case.

“The spirit of transparency, integrity and accountability will always be at the core of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office,” Kimbrough said. “This is a unique situation but one that shows the importance of our commitment to thorough and complete investigations.

“We are committed to always doing what is moral, what is legal, and what is right,” Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough didn’t reveal details about the new evidence in the case.

Swaringen was being Friday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his secured bond set at $50,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 9:50 p.m. July 18 after they received reports of someone wearing a mask and carrying a handgun walking on Kerner Road north of Kernersville, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also received a report of gunfire in that area, the sheriff’s office said.

A deputy found the armed person who surrendered a gun to the deputy without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Other deputies searched the area and found Arrington suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies attempted life-saving measures until emergency medical technicians arrived, but Arrington died at the scene.

The shooting was not a random incident, and there is no danger to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

The person carrying the gun was taken into custody for questioning, the sheriff’s office said.