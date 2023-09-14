Funeral services for Deputy Auston Smith Reudelhuber will be held Tuesday in Thomasville, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Reudelhuber was killed Saturday when his patrol car was struck by a box truck on N.C. 150.

The service, which is closed to the public, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Rich Fork Baptist Church, 3993 Old U.S. 29 in Thomasville.

After the service, Reudelhuber will be buried at Salisbury National Cemetery.

Reudelhuber, 32, of Lexington, was driving a marked sheriff’s car north on N.C. 150 and William Benton, 24, of Lexington, was driving a box truck south on N.C. 150. Benton went left of center and hit Reudelhuber head-on. Both vehicles went off the road and came to rest on the south side shoulder of the road.

Reudelhuber died at a local hospital. Benton was not injured.

Benton is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, reckless driving, and driving left of center.