A gun was brought Friday to Elkin Elementary School, authorities said.

Tracee McManus, the interim superintendent for the Elkin City Schools, sent a message to parents about the incident.

“I want to begin with the fact that no one was harmed in any way,” McManus said. “We are working closely with the Elkin Police Department to further investigate this situation.”

Elkin Elementary, which is at 135 Old Virginia Road in Elkin, has an enrollment of more than 660 students, according to state and federal statistics.

In her message to parents, Principal Emily Rycroft said, “We take this very seriously, and this kind of behavior will not be tolerated,” according to the Elkin Tribune.