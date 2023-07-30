The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Jacksonville man on Friday on allegations of sexually exploiting a minor under the age of 12.

The case unfolded after someone told deputies last Tuesday that an iPad belonging to Justin Hull of Jacksonville contained files showing the exploitation of the minor, who lives in Davidson County. The person making the complaint gave investigators the iPad.

Detectives with the sheriff's office got a search warrant for the iPad and examined the data on it. Authorities said investigators found files, including video files, showing the child participating in sexual acts alone while on a video phone call with the offender. Investigators said they determined that Hull, 41, recorded the child using an application that records a screen, and that Hull encouraged and directed the minor to participate in the sexual acts.

Authorities said the offender and the victim and the victim's family know each other. Detectives are providing professional resources to the family.

On Friday, officers of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant on Hull's residence in Jacksonville and located additional evidence, authorities said.

Hull was placed under arrest and taken to Davidson County, where he was served with a warrant for seven counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was held under a $1 million bond and has a court appearance in Lexington on Aug. 24.

Authorities said anyone with information may call the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2123 and speak with Sgt. M. Hurd or Detective J. Allen.