A woman who was attacked while she was out on a run near downtown Winston-Salem last week says her throat still hurts from all the screaming she did when a young man grabbed her in what police describe as a sexually motivated assault.

The woman said that over the weekend she went on her first run since the Wednesday assault and “jumped out of my skin” when a kid passing her on a bicycle yelled at her on the Salem Creek Greenway.

“I’m taking a self-defense class in a couple weeks,” the woman said, adding that she’s now toting pepper spray when she goes out.

The victim credits Winston-Salem police for quickly making an arrest the the case. In fact, police announced an arrest early Friday afternoon after a late-morning news conference in which they displayed a photo of a pickup truck they were looking for in the case and mounting public appeals for help.

“They put so much effort into it, I hope people would think twice” before committing such a crime in the future, the woman said.

Police charged Winston-Salem resident Dylan Cody Smyers, 19, with second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery after bringing him in for questioning on Friday. Smyers was placed in the Forsyth County Jail under $100,000 bond and remained there on Sunday.

Smyers has a Monday court appearance.

The woman said she had gone on her run a little after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, taking the Long Branch Trail that leads south from downtown along Research Parkway. She turned right on Rams Drive and right again on Salem Avenue heading back toward downtown.

She thought it was a little strange that a man she met going the other way on the way down turned around and began walking behind her as she ran, but at first she didn’t worry that much about it. It was still broad daylight. The man was wearing construction clothes — a neon shirt, work pants and work boots — so she figured he was probably walking back to his work site.

As the woman heard his footsteps approaching on Salem Avenue, she said, she now wished she had her pepper spray. She was approaching Hamilton Bridge, which carries Salem Parkway over the railroad tracks and a couple streets. As the man approached, she turned around and said “Oh my gosh, you scared me.”

“He said, ‘I didn’t mean to scare you’ or something like that,” the woman said. “I turned around and started walking — I just wanted him to pass me by.”

In seconds, she said, the man had grabbed at her, pulled on her arm and yanked her off the sidewalk, at a spot under the bridge where the ground is covered in red dirt.

“I am screaming at the top of my lungs,” she said. “He said, ‘I just need you to come with me, I’m not going to hurt you.’ We struggled for about 15 seconds. It was so hot and so sweaty that I had worn sunscreen, and he is not getting a good grip. I can scream. My throat hurts.”

A car was at the intersection of Cemetery Street nearby, and the woman thinks that may have played a part in the man giving up his attack. The man turned around and went back the way he came. The woman kept heading north and used her phone to call 911.

The woman says she did a lot of the things that people say to do to stay safe running. She was running in daylight. Police say to not wear earbuds that prevent you from hearing, but the ones the woman had did not block out sounds such as the man’s approaching footsteps.

She wasn’t running with other people, she said, but she was running where others run. She’s read comments online from people who say to run in more crowded areas downtown, but said there are places there that she feels less safe than where she was running last Wednesday.

“The scariest part is that it was so random,” she said, adding that the incident has her even second-guessing how she dresses. She said the attacker “had the most normal face,” and that it even crossed her mind briefly that he was pulling her away from someone else getting ready to attack her.

During Friday’s press conference, police said attacks on joggers are rare and that they could recall no previous incidents on Salem Avenue.

Looking back, the woman said she wishes she had pulled out her phone and just called someone to chat, after she noticed the man walking behind her.

“You can’t live your life scared to go on a run,” she said. “I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”