A man who was arrested last week after he allegedly grabbed a woman out on her run on Salem Avenue now faces a more serious charge of first-degree kidnapping, and a higher bond amount.

Dylan Cody Smyers, 19, of Winston-Salem remained in the Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $250,000 an increase over the $100,000 bond he faced when he was arrested last Friday.

A woman who was out jogging on the afternoon of Aug. 23 alleges that Smyers grabbed her as she made her way north on the sidewalk alongside Salem Avenue as it passes under Hamilton Bridge downtown.

The woman says she started screaming and that she and Smyers struggled for about 15 seconds before he let her go. The incident occurred at 5:37 p.m., police said. The woman was not injured, but said the encounter left her shaken.

Smyers was identified and arrested on Friday, and was charged with second-degree kidnapping, a felony, and sexual battery, a misdemeanor. The Journal does not name victims in the case of sexual assault.

On Monday, Smyers’ bond was reduced to $35,000 when he appeared in Forsyth District Court.

“Judge Carrie Vickery reduced the defendant’s bond over the objection of the District Attorney’s Office,” District Attorney Jim O’Neill said.

O’Neill said he spent Monday reviewing the facts of the case with the Winston-Salem Police Department, and that “at the conclusion of those meetings, a determination was made by law enforcement that the defendant should be charged with first-degree kidnapping.”

The higher bond accompanied that charge. The second degree kidnapping and sexual battery charges were dropped.

Smyers has his next court appearance on Sept. 1.

First degree kidnapping is a Class C felony, which carries a sentencing range of 87 to 182 months (around seven to 15 years), while second degree kidnapping is a Class E felony that carries a sentencing range of 30 to 63 months (around two and a half years to a little more than five years). Sexual battery is an A1 misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 150 days.

Speaking over the weekend, the woman who made the allegation against Smyers said that she had started her run a little after 5 p.m., making her way south on Long Branch Trail before turning right on Rams Drive at the Research Parkway intersection. On the way down, she said, she noticed the suspect walking toward her, and that after she passed him he turned around and began following her.

The woman said she turned north on Salem Avenue, and was under the bridge when the man grabbed her and pulled her off the sidewalk onto a dirt-covered area under the bridge. The woman said she screamed for help. When the man let her go, she said, he walked back the way he came, and she kept heading north and called 911.

Police held a news conference on Friday to vow they would find the offender, saying they could not recall a similar incident ever happening. Police also displayed a photo they obtained of a suspect vehicle, a white pickup truck with lettering on the side. The woman said the man had been dressed in work clothes, and that she initially thought he was perhaps walking back to work before the encounter on Salem Avenue.

Police announced the arrest early Friday afternoon.