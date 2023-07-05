Kernersville police found a gun and ammunition last Thursday at the apartment where a Greensboro man is suspected of killing two people and wounding two others last week, according to a search warrant.

Thomas Jackson Gillie, 22, of Bayberry Lane also is the suspect in the fatal shooting of his father, Douglas Lane Gillie Jr., 62, on June 29 at 5100 Bayberry Lane in Greensboro.

Douglas Gillie lived with his son at that address, Greensboro police said.

Gillie is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in Forsyth County, court records show.

Gillie is accused of killing Kevin Dale Smith and Nathaniel Tyshawn Burt and attempting to kill Lori Ann Darby and Thomas Allen Doub, according to an arrest warrant.

After Kernersville police arrived at the scene, they exchanged gunfire with Gillie in the driveway of the apartment complex, the Hawthorne at The Meadows, the search warrant said.

Gillie then surrendered to them. The officers and Gillie weren’t injured.

Officers discovered that a person was dead inside the apartment and a second person was dead on the second-floor landing of the apartment building, the search warrant said.

A female victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound, and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The apartment’s front door had bullet holes, and officers found several spent shell casings scattered in the breezeway near the front door, the search warrant said.

Kernersville police alerted the Greensboro police at 1:20 a.m. June 29 to a potential victim at 5100 Bayberry Lane, which is where officers found Douglas Lane Gillie Jr., dead with a gunshot wound.

Police believe the shooting on Bayberry preceded the shootings in Kernersville, a Greensboro police spokeswoman said last week.

It's unclear when Gillie may potentially face charges in the fatal shooting of his father in Greensboro.

Greensboro police are working with Kernersville police on the case. Greensboro detectives had been unable to interview Gillie, and it was not immediately known if they will have an opportunity to do so.

Chris Parrish, an assistant district attorney in Guilford County, declined to comment because Gillie has not been charged with a crime in Guilford County.

District Attorney Jim O'Neill of Forsyth County said that his office will not formally charge Gillie in his father's death because Douglas Gillie was killed in Greensboro, and that his office has no jurisdiction over that case.

Gillie is scheduled to appear July 20 in Forsyth District Court.